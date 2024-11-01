Concentrated power - Up to 400% brighter light¹

Master the light on the road. Meticulously engineered to ignite your passion for driving, our Philips Ultinon Pro9200 headlight bulbs provide unrivalled performance and the exceptional visibility you want while driving. Thanks to our unique LED selection and meticulous product refinement, you enjoy unrivalled brightness of up to 400%¹ more than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. See road signs better with their unique optimal spectrum, and improve your view of the road ahead. Our bulbs empower you to navigate with confidence.