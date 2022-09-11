Search terms

Ultinon Pro3022

LED motorcycle headlight bulb

LUM11636U3022X1
  • Show the way forward with LED light Show the way forward with LED light Show the way forward with LED light
    Ultinon Pro3022 LED motorcycle headlight bulb

    LUM11636U3022X1

    Show the way forward with LED light

    Philips LED headlight bulbs* are designed to provide outstanding value, comfortable illumination and reliable performance. Built for long life and easy installation, these bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology. See all benefits

      Show the way forward with LED light

      Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit

      • Cool white light of 6000 K
      • Longer-lasting LED bulbs
      • Compact all-in-one design
      • HL [~HS1], off-road use

      Trust the brand - reliable Philips quality

      Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.

      Easy installation

      Optimized LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. The compact design fits a wider range of motorcycle models and can be easily installed. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here*** .

      Improved visibility

      While some other LED bulbs might disappoint, usually because their lumen or brightness claims might fall short in real-world conditions, the Philips Ultinon Pro3022 provides solid performance and quality light. Its homogeneous beam lets you see more clearly without dazzling other road-users, and its high luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the motorcycle. For a good forward beam, it’s important the LED bulb is correctly positioned in the headlight unit. So, don't skip the alignment - take your time and do it right.

      Long-life bulbs

      The right LED light is a quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3022 bulbs have a durable design with a powerful cooling system that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to 1,500 hours' lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace**.

      Quality, cool white light

      For a contemporary, cool-white-light look, upgrade your motorcycle headlights with a Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulb. Featuring powerful LED chips with a color temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence without dazzling other road-users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulbs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 1500 hours

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000 K
        Lumens
        500

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Stylish white light
        Product highlight
        Bright LED lighting that’s easy to fit

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11636U3022X1
        Ordering code
        02007994

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        X1
        EAN1
        8719018020079
        EAN3
        8719018020086

      • Packed product information

        MOQ (for professionals)
        4
        Pack Quantity
        1

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        No, off-road use only
        Designation
        HL [~HS1]
        Base
        PX43t
        Type
        HL [~HS1]
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3022

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        6  W
        Voltage
        12 V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted to use on public roads.
          • *Visit Philips.com/LED-bulbs
          • **Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details

