Improved visibility

While some other LED bulbs might disappoint, usually because their lumen or brightness claims might fall short in real-world conditions, the Philips Ultinon Pro3022 provides solid performance and quality light. Its homogeneous beam lets you see more clearly without dazzling other road-users, and its high luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the motorcycle. For a good forward beam, it’s important the LED bulb is correctly positioned in the headlight unit. So, don't skip the alignment - take your time and do it right.