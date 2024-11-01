Automotive standards compliant

Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. Aware that the performance of our products depends on their excellent integration into a modern, rigorous automotive environment, we design our products as closely as possible to the industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern automotive life, using our bulbs does not interfere with the regular operation of other vehicle parts.