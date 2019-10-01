Smart dimming to adjust light between 500 and 50 lumen

Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips RCH25 lets you easily adjust the light output between 500 lumen down to 50 lumen. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare, or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you’re continuing a similar job, you’ll start with just the right amount of light.