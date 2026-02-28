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LED Inspection lampsRCH5 Rechargeable Compact Lamp

LPL32X1

See better, work better

Philips ultra-slim rechargeable LED inspection lamp is a perfect tool for a quick inspection. 180° flexible high quality LED light eliminates all shadows. Its 360° rotating hook and strong magnet provides a hands-free working environment.

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Compact rechargeable LED work light

See better, work better

  • High Quality LED

  • 110lm Boost/ 55lm Eco

  • New 180° flexible design

  • Ultra-slim and pocket-size

180° tilting lamp head for maximum flexibility

180° tilting lamp head for maximum flexibility

The LED Inspection lamp RCH5 has a flexible lamp head which tilts up to 180° to ensure that you spot even the smallest details.

360° Adjustable & retractable hook

360° Adjustable & retractable hook

The adjustable and retractable hook enables you to hang this professional work light, leaving both of your hands free for required work.

Defeat darkness with soft natural light

Philips professional work lights feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6500 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

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