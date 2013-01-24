Home
RCH5 Rechargeable Compact Lamp

LPL32X1
    Philips ultra-slim rechargeable LED inspection lamp is a perfect tool for a quick inspection. 180° flexible high quality LED light eliminates all shadows. Its 360° rotating hook and strong magnet provides a hands-free working environment. See all benefits

    Philips ultra-slim rechargeable LED inspection lamp is a perfect tool for a quick inspection. 180° flexible high quality LED light eliminates all shadows. Its 360° rotating hook and strong magnet provides a hands-free working environment.

    Philips ultra-slim rechargeable LED inspection lamp is a perfect tool for a quick inspection. 180° flexible high quality LED light eliminates all shadows. Its 360° rotating hook and strong magnet provides a hands-free working environment.

    Philips ultra-slim rechargeable LED inspection lamp is a perfect tool for a quick inspection. 180° flexible high quality LED light eliminates all shadows. Its 360° rotating hook and strong magnet provides a hands-free working environment.

      See better, work better

      Compact rechargeable LED work light

      • High Quality LED
      • 110lm Boost/ 55lm Eco
      • New 180° flexible design
      • Ultra-slim and pocket-size
      180° tilting lamp head for maximum flexibility

      180° tilting lamp head for maximum flexibility

      The LED Inspection lamp RCH5 has a flexible lamp head which tilts up to 180° to ensure that you spot even the smallest details.

      360° Adjustable & retractable hook

      360° Adjustable & retractable hook

      The adjustable and retractable hook enables you to hang this professional work light, leaving both of your hands free for required work.

      Eco & Boost light modes: 110lm/55lm

      Eco & Boost light modes: 110lm/55lm

      The white LEDs provide 110lm of light output in a Boost mode, as well as 55lm of Eco mode light to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

      Durable Li-Ion battery

      Durable Li-Ion battery

      Philips LED rechargeable lamp RCH5 is powered by high-energy Lithium-Ion battery, which has no memory effect and provides up to 300 charge cycles.

      Full recharge in only 2,5 hours

      Full recharge in only 2,5 hours

      Philips compact LED lamp is designed to be at your disposal whenever required. Powered by high-energy Li-ion battery, LED inspection lamp RCH 5 is fully recharged in up to 2,5 hours, insuring maximimum usage of the LED light.

      Up to 5 hours of autonomy during the day

      Up to 5 hours of autonomy during the day

      Boost mode - 2,5h Normal mode - 5h

      Strong magnet on the flexible bottom part

      Strong magnet on the flexible bottom part

      With the new strong magnet, you have the possibility to attach the tool to metal surfaces for hands-free maintenance.

      Wide beam angle: up to 120°

      Wide beam angle: up to 120°

      The wide beam angle of up to 120° allows for a comprehensive illumination of the task, while delivering the right amount of light.

      Defeat darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional work lights feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6500 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      Handy belt-clip for maximum flexibility

      Belt-clip on the back of Philips RCH5 ensures your LED light is always at hand.

      High quality 3 x SMD LED

      Philips LED Inspection lamp RCH5 is designed with SMD LED technology, insuring low power consumpution and bright long-lasting light.

      13 mm ultra-slim LED lamp

      Thanks to its 13mm ultra-slim design, LED inspection lamp RCH5 perfectly fits into the pocket and provides a comfortable hand grip.

      Pocket-size - height 120mm

      Pocket-size dimensions of the cordless LED work lamp ensure ultimate ergonomy of the tool.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL32X1
        Ordering code
        39386631

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1000  mAh
        Battery charging time
        2.5  hrs
        Battery run time
        Up to 5 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Charging cable type
        USB
        Plug type
        EU
        Power source
        Rechargeable
        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Wattage
        1.5  W

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        120  degree
        Color temperature
        6500  K
        LED lifetime
        Up to 50000  hrs
        Light output
        110  lumen
        Light output (Eco)
        55  lumen

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1370  g
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Length
        16  cm
        Width
        14  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900393866
        EAN3
        8727900393873

      • Packed product information

        Height
        5.9  cm
        Length
        2.5  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        164  g
        Width
        12  cm
        Size
        Compact

      • Product description

        Hook
        360° retractable hook
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP20
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        Electrical characteristics
        Number of LED's
        3
        Operating Temperature
        -10 to 50  °C
        Orientable light
        180° pivotable base
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        RCH

