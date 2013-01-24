Home
LED Inspection lamps

RCH20 Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

LPL13X1
    -{discount-value}

    See better, work better

    The rechargeable Philips LED inspection lamp with docking station is the cordless professional lighting tool. Its strip LED gives a strong and homogenous beam, that illuminates every area abundantly. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Cordless compact professional lighting tool

      • High Quality LED
      • 200 lm
      • 360° Retractable Hook + Magnet
      • Compact design
      Wide beam angle: up to 70°

      Wide beam angle: up to 70°

      The wide beam angle of 70° will enable you to focus on specifics part and to deliver the right amount of light you need.

      Water & dust protected -IP65

      Water & dust protected -IP65

      The LED inspection lamp is water resistant, and conforms to IP65.

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

      As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

      360° versatile clipping and magnet hook

      With the adjustable, retractable multi-angle hook you will have the possibility to hang this professional lighting tool on every surface. Leaving your both hands free for the job.

      High-power LED light up to 200 lumens

      The high power white LED's provide 200 lumens of light output to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

      Defeat darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        26.9  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Height
        12.1  cm
        Gross weight
        1.19  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 27900 38948 4

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL13X1
        Ordering code
        38948731

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery charging time
        4  hrs
        Battery run time
        Up to 3 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Plug type
        UK
        Power source
        Rechargeable
        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Wattage
        2.4  W

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        70  degree
        Color temperature
        6000k  K
        LED lifetime
        Up to 10000  hrs
        Light intensity (Boost)
        350 lux at 0.5 m
        Light output
        200  lumen

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        2870  g
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Length
        28.9  cm
        Width
        26.9  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900389487
        EAN3
        8727900389470

      • Packed product information

        Height
        3.8  cm
        Length
        19  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        360  g
        Width
        6.3  cm
        Weight without batteries
        210  g

      • Product description

        Hook
        Versatile clip hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP65
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        Robust rubber & polycarbonate
        Number of LED's
        1
        Operating Temperature
        -10 to 40  °C
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        RCH

