HX9911/95
Whiter teeth starting from day 1
Start every day in style with advanced Sonicare technology for whiter teeth and oral health. Gentle on gums with a connected app for coaching and tracking. Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensities for a personalized brushing experience.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The W2 Optimal White brush head's densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush for your healthiest smile, every day.
Our DiamondClean 9000 comes with a standout ombr design for a premium, ergonomic brushing experience that suits your style. Slim, compact travel case in a complementary color goes anywhere life takes you.
Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. When you are using the W2 Optimal White brush head, your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Choose from 4 brushing modes: Clean for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ to brighten your smile, Gum Health for a gentle yet effective clean, and Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean. Three intensity settings from Low to High let you boost performance or care for sensitive gums.
The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist checkups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalized Progress Report helps you stay on track, to see how much you've improved over time.
You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your brush head do the work.
