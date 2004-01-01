An easier way to floss
Fall in love with flossing. Switch to Philips Sonicare Airfloss.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
An easier way to floss
Fall in love with flossing. Switch to Philips Sonicare Airfloss.
An easier way to floss
Fall in love with flossing. Switch to Philips Sonicare Airfloss.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
An easier way to floss
Fall in love with flossing. Switch to Philips Sonicare Airfloss.
Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.
Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas
AirFloss uses microdroplets of air and water or mouthwash to remove up to 99% more plaque in-between teeth*
In each pack of 2 nozzles, one nozzle is printed with a solid droplet and the other with a clear droplet. This makes it easy to identify nozzles when sharing the device between two people.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.