Philips Sonicare Airfloss

The easier way to remove plaque between your teeth¹
Flossing is something we all plan to do, but often don't. The good news is there's a simpler and quicker alternative – a water flosser. The AirFloss uses bursts of air and water to clean between your teeth, without the hassle of regular floss.
Your 60 second in-mouth cleaning routine²
The best shortcuts are the ones that save you time and don't compromise on quality. Airfloss takes just 60 seconds or less to remove plaque and improve gum health². Win-win.
Improves gum health in 2 weeks²
Great gum health is about more than just brushing. AirFloss removes 99.9% of plaque³ and is proven to improve the gum health of 97% of users². Water flossers like the Airfloss are also gentler on your gums than string floss⁴
1 Was reported easier to use than string floss by 89% of users/patients surveyed in the US
2 When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis
3 From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
4 Survey of U.S. patients