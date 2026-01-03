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  • The brush head for brilliant whitening The brush head for brilliant whitening The brush head for brilliant whitening

    Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White 4-pack brush heads

    HX6064/14

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The brush head for brilliant whitening

    Reach a more radiant smile with this clinically tested teeth whitening brush head replacement from Philips Sonicare. Notice results after just one week while experiencing an exceptional everyday clean.

    See all benefits

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    Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White 4-pack brush heads

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    The brush head for brilliant whitening

    100% whiter teeth in 1 week*

    • 100% whiter teeth in one week*
    • Removes 7x more plaque**
    • Medium soft
    • 70% bio-based plastic***
    Up to 100% more stain removal in just one week*

    Up to 100% more stain removal in just one week*

    Whiter teeth are within reach with this brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond-shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves with up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week.*

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Our whitening brush head uses densely-packed bristles to remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.**** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic

    We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.***

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium soft
      Color
      White
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristles color fades away
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Not suitable for
      Philips One
      Compatible Toothbrushes
      Philips Sonicare

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      4 W2 Optimal White

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage
      Made in
      Germany
      Benefit
      Stain Removal/Whitening

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    • in white mode vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *vs. a manual toothbrush
    • **allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis
    • ***Except for Philips One
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