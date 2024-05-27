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  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline Essential care between teeth and along the gumline Essential care between teeth and along the gumline

    Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 2000 Oral irrigator

    HX3822/11

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    Essential care between teeth and along the gumline

    Get essential oral care everyday with the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 2000. Its precise water stream and adjustable pressure settings gently clean between teeth and along the gumline, removing plaque and food debris effectively.

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    Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 2000 Oral irrigator

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    See all Cordless Power Flosser 2000

    Essential care between teeth and along the gumline

    Removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*

    • Up to 99.9% of plaque removal in treated areas*
    • 3 pressure settings
    • 40-day battery life**
    Gentle yet effective clean even in hard to reach areas

    Gentle yet effective clean even in hard to reach areas

    Designed to remove up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*. The precise water stream effectively cleans between teeth and along the gumline, leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean without the hassle of string flossing.

    Standard tip ideal for removing food debris in-between teeth

    Standard tip ideal for removing food debris in-between teeth

    The single-stream Standard tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris from between teeth and along the gumline. It can even be rotated up to 360 degrees to help you get to hard-to-reach areas like the back of your mouth.

    Easy-fill 250ml water tank for a complete clean in 60 sec

    Easy-fill 250ml water tank for a complete clean in 60 sec

    The easy-fill, removable 250ml water tank holds sufficient water for a full 60-second session. No stopping to refill part-way through! Before your next use, twist to detach the tank and fill it from the top, or simply use the fill port on the side. Leave the port open after use to aid drying.

    Rechargeable with 40-day battery life**

    Rechargeable with 40-day battery life**

    One full charge gives you up to 40 days of cordless flossing** at home or while traveling. When it's time to recharge, simply plug into a power source using the USB-A to small plug cable.

    3 pressure settings for your comfort level

    3 pressure settings for your comfort level

    Tailor your flossing routine with 3 water pressure settings to match your comfort and cleaning needs, so you can enjoy a clean your way.

    Cordless, ergonomic and water-resistant

    Cordless, ergonomic and water-resistant

    Enjoy the freedom of a cordless design that lets you use and store it anywhere at home or while traveling. Its ergonomic shape fits comfortably in your hand for a secure, confident grip. Its IPX7 water-resistance rating makes it truly bathroom-friendly.

    15-sec QuadPacer guides you to clean every area

    15-sec QuadPacer guides you to clean every area

    Every 15 seconds, the pacer briefly pauses the water flow to guide you to a new quadrant of your mouth, helping you stay on track throughout your 60-second routine. This way, you can clean all four quadrants evenly without having to guess if you're going too fast, too slow, or running out of water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Operating time (full to empty)
      40 days**
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Voltage/Energy consumption
      Multi-voltage charger

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White
      Handle
      Ergonomic and sleek design

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty
      Nozzle/tip replacement
      • Fits only F1/F2/F3 nozzles
      • Replace nozzles every 6 months for good hygiene

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery status
      Portability
      Cordless portable design
      Timer
      QuadPacer pauses every 15 seconds
      Nozzle/tip attachment
      Easy clicks on and off with 360° rotation
      Nozzle/tip storage
      Store the nozzle in the water tank when not in use
      Whisper quiet
      Great results without disturbing others
      Auto power shut-off
      Automatically shuts off after 2 minutes to prevent it from accidentally running while traveling
      Water-resistant
      IPX7 water-resistant

    • Performance

      Cleaning
      Complete clean in 60 seconds
      Great for implants and braces
      Yes
      Water tank
      250ml water tank sufficient for a 60 seconds clean

    • Items included

      Flosser
      1 Cordless Power Flosser 2000
      Nozzle/tip
      1 F1 Standard nozzle for power cleaning between teeth
      Charging cable
      1 USB-A to small plug charging cable

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal in treated areas
      Removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*

    • Modes and intensities

      Modes
      Clean mode for everyday clean
      Pressure settings
      3

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    • in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
    • *based on 1 flossing session per day lasting 1 minute
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