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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

HTS3105 DVD home theater system

HTS3105/98

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Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX

Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

Music: CD, MP3-CD, CD-R/RW & Windows Media™ Audio

Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

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