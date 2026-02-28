2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3105/98
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.
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