2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great cooking, effortlessly
The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.
700 W
Compact 2 in 1 setup
3.4 L bowl
Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.
The – dishwasher safe – accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.
With the powerful 700 W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed
3.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SpecialK
13/01/2012
United Kingdom
Does what it says!
Does what it says, good value for money, cannot go wrong.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Food processor
DaveG
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Simple to use versatile product
Same size as most processors, but with a more powerful motor, means it can handle everything from slicing a few carrots, to making a full batch of bread dough. Clear color coded accessories mean you don't need to get the manual out every time you use it. Quick to assemble, easy to clean after your finished. Wouldn't be without it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Food processor
nige42
04/12/2011
United Kingdom
Poor Quality
We bought it less than six months ago. It has just stopped working because the plastic pieces fragmented. Very poor quality. We barely used it. Great expectations and big disappointment.
This review was made for Food processor
This review was made for Food processor