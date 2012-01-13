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  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly

Discontinued

Food processor

HR7772/00

3

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great cooking, effortlessly

The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

See all benefits

Food processor with color code cooking

Great cooking, effortlessly

  • 700 W

  • Compact 2 in 1 setup

  • 3.4 L bowl

Color coded accessory and speed combinations

Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

6 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

6 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

The – dishwasher safe – accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

3 speed settings for optimal speed/accessory combination

With the powerful 700 W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2

13/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does what it says!

Does what it says, good value for money, cannot go wrong.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Food processor

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simple to use versatile product

Same size as most processors, but with a more powerful motor, means it can handle everything from slicing a few carrots, to making a full batch of bread dough. Clear color coded accessories mean you don't need to get the manual out every time you use it. Quick to assemble, easy to clean after your finished. Wouldn't be without it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Food processor

04/12/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Poor Quality

We bought it less than six months ago. It has just stopped working because the plastic pieces fragmented. Very poor quality. We barely used it. Great expectations and big disappointment.

This review was made for Food processor

This review was made for Food processor

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