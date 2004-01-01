Search terms

Food processor

HR7772/00
    The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

      Food processor with color code cooking

      • 700 W
      • Compact 2 in 1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl
      6 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

      The – dishwasher safe – accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

      Break resistant jar withstands intensive use

      Breakages are avoided with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Sturdy base stands stable, even with heavy kneading

      The sturdy base comes with suction feet to ensure it does not move, even when you use it for heavy applications like kneading dough.

      Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

      The XL bowl allows for maximum volumes to be processed in one go: capacity for 2 l soup, 1.7 kg dough, 7 eggwhites.

      XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

      The XL feeding tube takes whole fruits and vegetables so you don't need to pre-cut them anymore.

      Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Color coded accessory and speed combinations

      Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

      3 speed settings for optimal speed/accessory combination

      With the powerful 700 W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

      700 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

      With the powerful 700W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Blender jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Cord length
        120 cm
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Bowl capacity dry
        3.4 L
        Speeds
        3+ pulse
        Safety
        Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Bowl capacity liquid
        2 L
        Bowl working capacity dough
        1700 g
        Bowl working capacity flour
        1000 g

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking , mixing and emulsifying
        Kneading tool
        For (heavy) kneading, mixing dough, batter
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • chopping
        • Beating
        • creaming
        • crumbling
        • cutting
        • folding in
        • mashing
        • mincing
        Citrus press
        For pressing of citrus fruits
        Number of inserts/discs
        2
        Break resistant blender
        • blending
        • crushing
        • foaming
        • grinding
        • pureeing
        • homogenizing
        • liquidizing
        • milling
        • shaking
        • stirring

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Shiny white, dark grey accents, elegant color coding
        Housing
        ABS
        Speed knob
        ABS
        Bowl including lid and blender
        SAN
        Disks, chopping blade
        Stainless steel
        Function buttons
        Pulse
        Kneading tool, citrus press
        PP
        Pusher, inner pusher
        ABS, SAN
        Knife holder, balloon beater
        POM

