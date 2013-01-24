Maximum variety, minimum effort
Philips Foodprocessor 2 in 1, comes with a large chopper bowl, 1,5L blender jar and 2 stainless steel disc inserts. Easily prepare home made food for your entire family. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.
This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.
Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading
All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.
Simply select the right stainless steel disc insert to prepare your favorite ingredient and click it onto the disc holder. Performance has been tested extensively to provide the best slicing and shredding results.
