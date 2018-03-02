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  • Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day* Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day* Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*
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    High speed vacuum blender

    HR3752/01

    Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

    Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you’re on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. Philips powerful vacuum blender technology reduce

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    High speed vacuum blender

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    Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

    Blending reinvented – with vacuum

    • Avance
    • Vacuum technology
    • 1400 W
    • 35000 RPM
    Preset program for vacuum and smoothie blending

    Preset program for vacuum and smoothie blending

    Choose out of 3 programs: vacuum smoothie, pulse, ice crushing. Be able to make any smoothie you like.

    Strong Tritan jar

    Strong Tritan jar

    The Tritan jar is made out of copolyester and lighter than a glass jar. It does not smell or stain. The ideal environment for your favorite smoothie.

    Manual mode with variable speed

    Manual mode with variable speed

    From gentle blending for soft fruits - to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It's up to you with our variable manual speed options.

    Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

    Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

    Finer blending of fruits and vegetables, thanks to our 1400W motor.

    Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

    Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

    We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended – so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.

    Up to 35000rpm

    Up to 35000rpm

    35000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies

    Dishwasher safe blender jar

    Dishwasher safe blender jar

    All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe - except for the blade unit, which can be easily rinsed clean. The base can be wiped clean if needed.

    Detachable blades for easy rinsing

    Detachable blades for easy rinsing

    To clean the blender blades, simple detach them from the blender jar and rinse. However, the blades cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher, to preserve their sharpness.

    Single press for preset programs

    Single press for preset programs

    Single press for preset programs including vacuum, ice crushing and vacuum + smoothie blending

    2-year worldwide warranty

    2-year worldwide warranty

    You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

    Vacuum technology

    Vacuum technology sucks the oxygen out of the jar before blending. Results are visible in the final blend: less bubbles, less foam, less juice seperation. The smoothie stays fresh for longer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Jar
      • Measuring cup
      • Recipe booklet
      • Ice crush knife

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1  m
      Power
      1400  W
      Capacity jar
      2.2  l
      Working capacity jar
      1.8  l
      RPM blender (max)
      35000  rpm

    • Design

      Color
      Metallic

    • General specifications

      Number of speed settings
      Variable
      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cord storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Non-slip feet
      • On/off switch
      • Pulse
      • Variable speed
      • Removable lid
      Prefix programs
      4
      Vacuum Smoothies button
      yes
      Key Feature
      ProBlend 6 3D

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      SS
      Material blade
      Stainless Steel
      Material jar
      Tritan

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted by an independent laboratory in Nov/Dec 2017.
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