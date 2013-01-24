Home
Daily Collection Blender jar

HR2905/00
    1.5 L plastic jar with 5-stars blade for your blender to prepare perfect end results for your smoothies, soups, dressings, milkshakes and more.

      Extra jar with 5-stars blade for your blender

      • 1.5 L
      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.

      Improved pouring by new spout

      Improved pouring by new spout

      New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.

      Break-resistant jar

      Break-resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar

      Fits Philips models: HR2100, HR2104, HR2108, HR2113, HR2114

      Fits the following Blender models: HR2100, HR2104, HR2108, HR2113, HR2114

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Effective jar capacity
        1.25 L
        Max Jar Capacity
        1.5 l

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White and beige

