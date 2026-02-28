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  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
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Discontinued

Daily CollectionMini blender

HR2874/01

Fast, fresh and fun

The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy!

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Compact blender with portable 'On the Go' bottle

Fast, fresh and fun

  • 350 W

  • 0.6 L

  • with mini chopper

  • On the Go bottle accessory

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds

Blender with 350W motor power

Blender with 350W motor power

350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.

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