2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2874/01
Fast, fresh and fun
The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy!
350 W
0.6 L
with mini chopper
On the Go bottle accessory
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds
350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.
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