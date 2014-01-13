HR2874/00
Fast, fresh and fun
The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy!See all benefits
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Thanks to its On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy of all your beverages everywhere.
350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic blender beaker.
The multi chopper accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetable like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.
Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the blender jar.
With the blender's cord storage you can store your cord easily and it will keep your kitchen neat and tidy.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
General specifications
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