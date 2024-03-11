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2 year warranty

Juicer

Discontinued

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Juicer

HR2826

Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips

  • PDF file, 794.7 kB
  • 11 March 2024

With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 31 March 2024

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