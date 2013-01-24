Home
Viva Collection Citrus press

HR2744/40
    Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

    A bright and colorful Philips citrus press HR2744/40 with an adjustable pulp selector on the juicer to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste.

      Citrus press for smooth or pulpy juice

      • 0.6 L
      • 25 W
      • Pulp selector
      • Auto reverse
      Pulp selector

      Pulp selector

      For smooth or pulpy juice.

      600 ml juice jug

      600 ml juice jug

      Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      Small and compact design

      Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        25 W
        Capacity jug
        0,6 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0,70 m

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Pulp selector
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material jug
        SAN
        Material excl. jug
        PP
        Color(s)
        Bright white with blue accents

