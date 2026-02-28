2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2743/01
Always fresh wholesome mince effortlessly
This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a powerful motor and stainless steel front for superior design and durability. After mincing, the innovative split hopper and cleaning tool ensures a superior hygienic cleaning.
800W nominal
2600 W blocked
Split hopper
2600W blocked motor power enables strong self feeding.
Includes slicing and shredding drums.
Hygienic stainless steel cutting knife stays sharp.
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