Viva Collection Meat mincer

HR2727/50
    -{discount-value}

    This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Superior motor design for up to 2.9 kg/min mincing

      • 600 W nominal, 2000 W blocked
      • 2.9kg/min
      • Black and silver
      • 2 grindings, 4 accessory
      Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

      Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

      The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.

      Metal meat tray

      Metal meat tray

      .

      Cookie making accessory (for WEU only)

      Cookie making accessory (for WEU only)

      Cookie making accessory

      Practical accessory storage included

      Practical accessory storage included

      The accessory storage keeps all your Philips meat mincer accessories easily at hand.

      Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool

      Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool

      Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool shortens cleaning time with 50%. After mincing, simply click the mincing screen onto the cleaning tool and rinse under running water. No more tedious cleaning of clogged screen holes!

      Meat tray with dust cover

      Meat tray with dust cover

      .

      Kebbe maker included

      Kebbe maker included

      Mincing capacity up to 2.9 kgs in 1 minute

      Mincing capacity up to 2.9 kgs in 1 minute

      Hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5mm and 8mm).

      Hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5mm and 8mm).

      Self correcting knife and screw assembly

      The knife can only be assembled correctly on the feeding screw

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Speeds
        1+ Reverse
        Blocked power
        2000 W
        Nominal power
        600 W
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Silver

      • Accessories included

        Meat tray dust cover
        yes
        Cookie accessory
        yes (for WEU only)
        Kebbe maker
        yes
        Accessory storage tray
        yes
        Stainless steel screen
        5mm (medium); 8mm (coarse)
        Knife
        yes
        Cleaning tool
        Yes
        Meat tray
        metal
        Sausage horn
        12mm diameter; 22mm diameter

