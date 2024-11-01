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  • Best blending, leaves no bits Best blending, leaves no bits Best blending, leaves no bits

    Avance Collection Blender

    HR2095/30

    Best blending, leaves no bits

    The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 700W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avance Collection Blender

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    Best blending, leaves no bits

    ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result*

    • 700 W
    • 2 L glass jar
    • with spatula
    • ProBlend 6
    Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

    Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

    Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.

    Powerful 700 W motor

    Powerful 700 W motor

    Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

    Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

    Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

    The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.

    Variable speed control

    Variable speed control

    Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

    One touch pulse and smoothie button

    One touch pulse and smoothie button

    Pulse button to control the operation whatever you want and smoothie button for making the best tasting smoothie by pressing once.

    Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

    Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

    The handy spatula of the Philips blender ensures a safe stirring while blending the ingredients.

    Easy cleaning with detachable blade

    Easy cleaning with detachable blade

    Easy cleaning with detachable blade unit

    Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

    Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

    All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

    ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

    ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

    Philips blender with innovative ProBlend 6 technology for blending fruits, cutting vegetables and crushing ice with the most effective way.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      700  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity jar
      2  l
      Capacity jug
      2  l
      Effective capacity
      1.5  l

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      Number of speed settings
      4

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Aluminium
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material jar
      Glass

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    • Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094
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