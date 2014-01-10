2 year warranty
Discontinued
Extra power for superior blending and crushing
The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want.
750 W
2 L glass jar
with filter
Variable speed
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Awards
4.9
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
pielady
10/01/2014
United Kingdom
very good value
the ice crusher not so good as you cant get the ice out very easily but otherwise its a good solid machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender
eric
27/09/2012
United Kingdom
philips hr2094
This has so far been an excelent product . The only two poor points I found were when I tried to juice apples I did not get any juice ? and being new to smoothies I would have liked more inromation on recipies ie. an idea on what should be added to fruit to make a smoothie such as milk, ice, yogurt or Ice cream and frozen yogurt so that I couldmake up my own drinks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender
Zino
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Build-to-last feel. Solid and substantial.
Before buying this product I did quite a lot of online research, comparing specifications. I also did some hands-on comparison in a department store. Some manufacturers were offering flimsy, cheap-feeling, plastic blenders. This model however has that build-to-last feel. It is solid and substantial. This blender doesn't just zuzz through liquids - it chomps through nuts and ice. It doesn't need fruit and vegetables to be chopped into itsy-bitsy pieces before blending - it's a proper kitchen appliance for grown-ups. However, I haven't made much use of the filter - for me, separating juice from pulp works better in a food processor with the right attachment.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender