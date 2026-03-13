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2 year warranty
Aluminium Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2094/00
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Eco passport Philips Aluminium Collection Blender - English (US)
User Manual Philips Aluminium Collection Blender
All (2)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to use the filter of my Philips blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender motor is not working