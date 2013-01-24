Home
Daily Collection Blender

HR2059/91
  Healthy smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday
    Daily Collection Blender

    HR2059/91

    Healthy smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

    Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and crushed ice.

      Healthy smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

      With 450W and motor overheating protection

      • 450W
      • 1 L Plastic jar
      • 4 stars stainless steel blade
      • with mill and additional jar
      All parts are dishwasher safe

      Integrated power cord storage

      2 years of world wide guarantee

      4 stars stainless steel blade

      With motor overheating protection

      Strong 450W motor for fine results

      1 Speed & pulse for both soft and hard ingredients like ice

      1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      New handle with thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.

      Mill to grind multiple ingredients

      Mill to grind multiple ingredients like spices, nuts and coffee beans.

      Two break-resistant plastic jars

      Avoid breakages with these two reinforces plastic jars. The 1.2-liter jars have a working capacity of 1 liter.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        450 W
        Capacity jar
        1 L

      • Finishing

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse
        Number of speed settings
        1

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Mill
        • 2 Jars

          • Ice cube size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5cm by using the 'Pulse' function