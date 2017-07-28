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  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

    Viva Collection Masticating juicer

    HR1889/71

    Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

    Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds.

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    Viva Collection Masticating juicer

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    See all Juicer

    Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

    Healthy juicing made easy, every day

    • XL tube, 70 mm
    • Quick clean, in 90 sec
    • Easy assembly
    Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

    Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

    Thanks to our unique design, you can quickly assemble and start using your new masticating juicer. It's also easy to take apart, and quick to clean. All detachable parts can be safely cleaned in your dishwasher - which makes it even easier to clean up after your daily juice session.

    Juice all your favorite fruit, including pomegranate

    Juice all your favorite fruit, including pomegranate

    Release nutritional goodness from fruits, vegetables with up to 80% extraction*. A great slow juicer for leafy greens.

    QuickClean technology with easy-to-clean micro-sieve

    QuickClean technology with easy-to-clean micro-sieve

    With QuickClean technology - including our easy-to-clean micro-sieve. All parts are easy to remove and rinse.

    Wide mouth 70mm feeding tube

    Wide mouth 70mm feeding tube

    Save time and start juicing faster. You no longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit this juice machine. Just pop it all into the 70mm XL feeding tube, and enjoy a boost of nutrition every day.

    With drip stop to keep countertops clean

    With drip stop to keep countertops clean

    Your kitchen countertop will stay nice and clean, thanks to our integrated drip stop.

    Bursting with recipes, tips and inspiration

    Bursting with recipes, tips and inspiration

    Download HomeID to discover fresh ideas and tips for getting the best out of your juicer. Making healthy food choices has never tasted so good, with simple but flavourful twists on all kinds of family favourites. From refreshing fruit and veggie juices to homemade almond milk, HomeID has recipes you'll love.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Product Type
      Masticating Juicer
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      n/a
      Cord length
      1,05 m
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Jar material
      Plastic
      Blade Material
      Metal
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      100
      Pulse function
      /
      Blades detachable
      No
      Warranty
      yes
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      150 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic blade stop
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      361,7 mm
      Product Width
      136,5 mm
      Product Height
      360,9 mm
      Product Weight
      4,4 kg
      Package Length
      440 m
      Package Width
      185 mm
      Package Height
      395 mm
      Package Weight
      5,8 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    Reviews

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    • Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.
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