Viva Collection

Masticating juicer

HR1889/71
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
    Viva Collection Masticating juicer

    HR1889/71
    Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

    Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds. See all benefits

      Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

      Healthy juicing made easy, every day

      • XL tube, 70 mm
      • Quick clean, in 90 sec
      • Recipe booklet
      • Easy assembly
      A healthy App for inspiring delicious juice recipes

      A healthy App for inspiring delicious juice recipes

      Download our free Philips Healthy Drinks App. It's filled with delicious juice recipes and inspiration. For everything from detox drinks to energy boosts - and even juices that help you sleep peacefully. With detailed nutritional information, too.

      Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

      Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

      Thanks to our unique design, you can quickly assemble and start using your new masticating juicer. It's also easy to take apart, and quick to clean. All detachable parts can be safely cleaned in your dishwasher - which makes it even easier to clean up after your daily juice session.

      Juice all your favorite fruit, including pomegranate

      Juice all your favorite fruit, including pomegranate

      Release nutritional goodness from fruits, vegetables with up to 80% extraction*. A great slow juicer for leafy greens.

      QuickClean technology with easy-to-clean micro-sieve

      QuickClean technology with easy-to-clean micro-sieve

      With QuickClean technology - including our easy-to-clean micro-sieve. All parts are easy to remove and rinse.

      Wide mouth 70mm feeding tube

      Wide mouth 70mm feeding tube

      Save time and start juicing faster. You no longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit this juice machine. Just pop it all into the 70mm XL feeding tube, and enjoy a boost of nutrition every day.

      With drip stop to keep countertops clean

      With drip stop to keep countertops clean

      Your kitchen countertop will stay nice and clean, thanks to our integrated drip stop.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jug
        • Recipe booklet

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • On/off switch
        • XL feeding tube
        • Quickclean

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        Stand-by power consumption
        <0.5  W
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        1  L
        Capacity pulp container
        0.75  L
        Cord length
        1.05  m
        Power
        150  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        440*185*395  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        361.7 x 136.5 x 360.9  mm
        Feeding tube diameter
        70  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        5.8  kg
        Weight of product
        4.4  kg

      • Design

        Color
        • White
        • Black/silver
        Color of control panel
        Black

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Plastic
        Material jug
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic

          • Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.