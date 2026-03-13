2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR1871/05
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Juicer
This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice! - English (US)
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
What speed should I use for different produce?
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
What do I use the Philips juicer foam separator for?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
What does the carrot sign on my Philips juice jug mean?
How do I prepare fruits and vegetables for my Philips Juicer?
How do I assemble my Philips juicer?