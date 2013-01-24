Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Aluminium Collection

Juicer

HR1861/00
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Aluminium Collection Juicer

    HR1861/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Aluminium Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Aluminium Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Unique micro-mesh filter and XL feeding tube

      • 700 W
      • 2 L
      • XL tube
      Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

      Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

      The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

      Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

      Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

      2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

      Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

      Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

      With the multiple speed settings of your Philips juicer you can easily juice soft or hard fruits and vegetables.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

      Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

      Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor

      Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700 W
        Pulp container
        2 L
        Capacity juice jug
        1500 ml
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Feeding tube dia
        75 mm
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Recipe booklet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material spout
        Stainless steel
        Material jug
        SAN jug and PP cover
        Material housing
        Brushed aluminium
        Material lid
        SAN
        Color(s)
        Brushed aluminium
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PP

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item