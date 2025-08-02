2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1851/00
Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
With this Philips juicer HR1851/00 you can make delicious fresh juice from soft or hard fruit and vegetables easily thanks to its 500 W motor and 2 speed control.
500 W
1.5 L
Regular tube
Unique micro mesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.
Juice hard or soft fruits and vegetables with the two speed settings.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
C.ve
02/08/2025
United Arab Emirates
W product, very user friendly,didn't even need the manual easy to clean
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1851/00 Juicer
Date of Use 2023-08-02
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1851/00 Juicer
Date of Use 2023-08-02