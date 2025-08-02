ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJuicer

HR1851/00

5

| (1) Review

Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

With this Philips juicer HR1851/00 you can make delicious fresh juice from soft or hard fruit and vegetables easily thanks to its 500 W motor and 2 speed control.

See all benefits

Compact juicer for easy storage

Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

  • 500 W

  • 1.5 L

  • Regular tube

Makes more juice thanks to micro mesh filter

Unique micro mesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

2 speed control for soft and hard fruits

2 speed control for soft and hard fruits

Juice hard or soft fruits and vegetables with the two speed settings.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

02/08/2025

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

W product, very user friendly,didn't even need the manual easy to clean

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1851/00 Juicer

Date of Use 2023-08-02

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1851/00 Juicer

Date of Use 2023-08-02

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.