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2 year warranty

Viva Collection Blender and Juicer

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionBlender and Juicer

HR1841/55

Viva Collection Blender and Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips

  • PDF file, 817.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

The 300 W Philips blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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