Daily Collection

Juicer

HR1823/70
    Homemade juice easily

    With this Philips juicer HR1823/70 you can make delicious fresh juice easily. Thanks to the round feeding tube it needs less pre-cutting of fruit and vegetables. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store. See all benefits

      Juicer: Easy to serve. Easy to store

      • 220 W
      • 1 speed
      • White/blue
      Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

      The detachable spout allows for easy cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        220 W
        Pulp container
        500 ml
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1,2 m

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        1
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material jug
        PP Plastic
        Material lid
        SAN
        Color(s)
        Bright white with blue accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP

