Avance Collection Hand blender

HR1650/90
    -{discount-value}

    The Avance Collection hand blender has a revolutionary thumb-grip design and combines a strong and durable motor with multiple speed settings (20), giving you the power, speed, and confidence to create maximum results with minimum effort.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    The Avance Collection hand blender has a revolutionary thumb-grip design and combines a strong and durable motor with multiple speed settings (20), giving you the power, speed, and confidence to create maximum results with minimum effort.

      Revolutionary thumb-grip design for easy handling

      • 600 W
      • metal bar
      • Beaker
      Thumb-grip design

      Thumb-grip design

      Thumb-grip design with large switches.

      Single-button release

      Single-button release

      Single-button release for easy assembly and disassembly.

      20 speed settings

      20 speed settings

      20 speed settings for optimal performance.

      Extra powerful turbo button

      Extra powerful turbo button

      The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      Protection cap to protect blending knife when stored

      Protection cap to protect blending knife when stored

      1L beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shake

      1L beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shake

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        20 speeds
        Turbo function
        Yes
        Detachable shaft
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Protection cap
        Yes
        Beaker
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        Stainless steel and PP
        Material shaft
        Stainless steel
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Available color(s)
        Ink black
        Material jars
        SAN

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

