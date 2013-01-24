Home
Avance Collection

Hand blender

HR1647/01
  Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
    Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food

    Powerful Philips handblender with 700 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuative control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it. See all benefits

      Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food

      Make a variety of foods your way with SpeedTouch

      • 600 W Promix metal bar
      • Variable speed and turbo
      • Food processor, whisk, beaker
      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Powerful 700 W handblender motor for best blending results

      Powerful 700 W handblender motor for best blending results

      The Philips handblender with powerful and reliable motor of 700 Watt can blend and almost any ingredient and delivers smooth results. With this motor power this hand blender can drive also a large variety of accessoires.

      Foodprocessor to chop slice and shred all your ingredients

      Foodprocessor to chop slice and shred all your ingredients

      With the 1,5L foodprocessor accessory of the Philips handblender you can chop slice and shred ingredients like vegetables, herbs, meat, cheese.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

      1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

      1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

      A 1L triangular beaker is included with the handblender. The beaker of the handblender comes with a handy spout and measures. The unique triangular shape feature of the beaker offers an easy grip and creates a vortex that pulls down the ingredients towards the bottom of the beaker were the ProMix blending bar cage is, for optimal blending, whisking and mixing.

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.

      Single button release for easy assembly

      Single button release for easy assembly

      Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with the use of one finger.

      SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

      SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

      Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.

      Hardned stainless steel blending knife

      Hardned stainless steel blending knife

      This Philips hand blender has a hardned stainless steel blending knife. The shape of the knife is optimized to deliver with the ProMix triangular handblender blending bar the best blending results. It is food safe and will not corrode.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity beaker
        1 L
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Finishing

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        ABS plastic
        Material accessories
        SAN plastic
        Material bar
        Metal

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Detachable shaft
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Turbo function
        • Variable speed

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Food processor tool
        • Whisk
        • Beaker

