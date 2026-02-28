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  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

Discontinued

Viva CollectionHand blender

HR1611/00

Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

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Easy blending and chopping at various speeds

Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

  • 650 W, plastic bar

  • Double action knife

  • 1 L Beaker, chopper

  • 16 speeds +turbo

Powerful 650 W motor

Powerful 650 W motor

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients.

Technical Specifications

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