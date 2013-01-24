Home
Viva Collection Hand blender

HR1611/00
    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      Easy blending and chopping at various speeds

      • 650 W, plastic bar
      • Double action knife
      • 1 L Beaker, chopper
      • 16 speeds +turbo
      Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

      Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

      With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients.

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more.

      1L measuring handblender beaker

      1L measuring handblender beaker

      With the 1L beaker you can measure the ingredients for your recipes, but also quickly blend soups, purees or shakes .

      Powerful 650 W motor

      Powerful 650 W motor

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      Soft touch grip and buttons

      The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity beaker
        1 L
        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Wattage
        650 W

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        16
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        Yes
        Chopper
        Compact chopper

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material bar
        Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        SAN

