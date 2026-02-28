2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1456/70
Mixing made fun and easy
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 5 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy.
300 W
5 speeds and turbo
Stainless steel beaters
Dough hooks
Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.
A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.
Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.
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