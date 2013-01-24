Home
Daily Collection

Hand mixers

HR1456/70
    Daily Collection Hand mixers

    HR1456/70
    Mixing made fun and easy

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 5 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

    Mixing made fun and easy

      Mixer for delicious dessert and homemade cake

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds and turbo
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks
      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

      Powerful 175 W motor

      Powerful 175 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Speeds
        5
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        175 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Cord length
        150 cm

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Cord storage clip
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White

