Viva Collection Chopper

HR1399/80
    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper lets you chop anything you want. From vegetables to tough nuts - all in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and durable glass bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy!

    Enjoy homemade food any day

      Enjoy homemade food any day

      Perfectly chopped onions, tomatoes, herbs and more

      • 500 W
      • 1 L
      • Glass bowl
      • 2 blades
      Push button

      Push button

      Easy control with a single hand using the push button.

      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean

      Durable, 1 L glass bowl

      Durable, 1 L glass bowl

      Versatile

      Versatile

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        500 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity chopper
        1 L
        Number of blades
        2

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Black and silver
        Material housing
        Plastic ABS
        Material bowl
        Glass
        Material knives
        Stainless steel

