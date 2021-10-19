2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1398/81
Enjoy homemade food any day
The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables and herbs to tough nuts and meat - all in just seconds. With its 4 powerful blades and XL bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy!
500 W
1.5 L
Plastic bowl
4 blades
All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean
Easy operation by simple pressing down.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Zebra12334abcs
19/10/2021
United Arab Emirates
Chooper
I bought this to chop up baby carots and onjuns and it works faster than using a k-nife.
Pros
Faster than k-nife
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1398/81 Chopper
Date of Use 2021-06-19
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1398/81 Chopper
Date of Use 2021-06-19