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  • Fresh homemade food made easy Fresh homemade food made easy Fresh homemade food made easy

    Daily Collection Chopper

    HR1393/00

    Fresh homemade food made easy

    Your helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

    See all benefits

    Daily Collection Chopper

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    See all Chopper

    Fresh homemade food made easy

    Perfectly chopped onions, herbs, nuts and more

    • 450 W
    • 0.7 L
    • Plastic bowl
    • 2 blades
    Large 0.7 L bowl

    Large 0.7 L bowl

    Large 0.7L bowl with 0.5L usable volume.

    Easy press down operation

    Easy press down operation

    Easy operation by a simple pressing down.

    Dishwasher safe

    Dishwasher safe

    All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean

    Powerful 450 W motor

    Powerful 450 W motor

    Stainless steel blade that stays sharp

    Stainless steel blade that stays sharp

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      N/A
      Functions
      Chopping
      Product Type
      Chopper
      Certifications
      NA
      Capacity Basket
      NA
      Capacity Watertank
      NA
      Number of servings
      2
      Non-slip feet
      No
      Interface
      Easy operation by a simple pressing down
      Cord length
      1
      Cord storage
      N/A
      Keep warm function
      N/A
      Timer
      N/A
      Technology
      N/A
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      N/A
      Power light
      N/A
      Cool-touch handgrips
      N/A
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Min temperature
      N/A
      Maximum temperature
      N/A
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Pressure release valve
      N/A
      Jar material
      Plastic SAN
      Blade Material
      Stainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      22000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      No
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      LC – 85 dB(A)
      Noise level (power)
      N/A
      Noise level (sleep)
      N/A
      Internet connectivity
      No
      Smart home compatibility
      No
      Wi-Fi range
      No
      Warranty
      2
      Heating time
      N/A
      Compatitable with Dry-food
      N/A
      Self-clearing functionality
      N/A
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      450W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/A

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      DFU
      Included Accessories 2
      WEEE leaflet
      Included Accessories 3
      Warrantee card
      Related Accessories 1
      N/A
      Related Accessories 2
      N/A
      Related Accessories 3
      N/A

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      N/A
      Temperature indicator
      N/A
      Automatic blade stop
      Yes
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      12
      Product Width
      12
      Product Height
      21.4
      Product Weight
      0.958
      Package Length
      12.7
      Package Width
      12.7
      Package Height
      24.8
      Package Weight
      1.108

    • Durability

      Case
      > 75% recycled content

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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