Daily Collection Chopper
Fresh homemade food made easy
Your helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh homemade food made easy
Perfectly chopped onions, herbs, nuts and more
- 450 W
- 0.7 L
- Plastic bowl
- 2 blades
Large 0.7 L bowl
Large 0.7L bowl with 0.5L usable volume.
Easy press down operation
Easy operation by a simple pressing down.
Dishwasher safe
All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean
Stainless steel blade that stays sharp
Technical Specifications
-
General Specification
- Primary Material
-
Plastic
- Secondary Material
-
Metal
- Pre-programmed settings
-
N/A
- Functions
-
Chopping
- Product Type
-
Chopper
- Certifications
-
NA
- Capacity Basket
-
NA
- Capacity Watertank
-
NA
- Number of servings
-
2
- Non-slip feet
-
No
- Interface
-
Easy operation by a simple pressing down
- Cord length
-
1
- Cord storage
-
N/A
- Keep warm function
-
N/A
- Timer
-
N/A
- Technology
-
N/A
- Integrated on /off switch
-
Yes
- Adjustable thermostat
-
N/A
- Power light
-
N/A
- Cool-touch handgrips
-
N/A
- Dishwasher safe parts
-
Yes
- Min temperature
-
N/A
- Maximum temperature
-
N/A
- Capacity level indicator
-
Yes
- Pressure release valve
-
N/A
- Jar material
-
Plastic SAN
- Blade Material
-
Stainless steel
- Rotations per minute (RPM)
-
22000
- BPA free
-
Yes
- Pulse function
-
Yes
- Blades detachable
-
Yes
- Ability to crush ice
-
No
- Ability to blend hot ingredients
-
No
- Recipe book
-
No
- Noise level (standard)
-
LC – 85 dB(A)
- Noise level (power)
-
N/A
- Noise level (sleep)
-
N/A
- Internet connectivity
-
No
- Smart home compatibility
-
No
- Wi-Fi range
-
No
- Warranty
-
2
- Heating time
-
N/A
- Compatitable with Dry-food
-
N/A
- Self-clearing functionality
-
N/A
- EU declaration of conformity
-
Yes
-
Technical Specifications
- Power
-
450W
- Voltage
-
230V
- Frequency
-
50Hz
- Number in pack
-
1
- Battery Product
-
No
- Energy Efficiency rating
-
N/A
-
Compatibility
- Included Accessories 1
-
DFU
- Included Accessories 2
-
WEEE leaflet
- Included Accessories 3
-
Warrantee card
- Related Accessories 1
-
N/A
- Related Accessories 2
-
N/A
- Related Accessories 3
-
N/A
-
Safety feature
- Safety certification
-
Yes
- Automatic shut-off
-
N/A
- Temperature indicator
-
N/A
- Automatic blade stop
-
Yes
- Child lock
-
No
-
Weight and Dimensions
- Product Length
-
12
- Product Width
-
12
- Product Height
-
21.4
- Product Weight
-
0.958
- Package Length
-
12.7
- Package Width
-
12.7
- Package Height
-
24.8
- Package Weight
-
1.108
-
Durability
- Case
-
> 75% recycled content
-
Country of Origin
- Produced In
-
China
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.