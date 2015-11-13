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Discontinued

Prestige ProHair Dryer

HPS920/03

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Designed for fast professional drying and styling

Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2300W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 170 km/h*, which is 50% faster**. The unique Style&Protect concentrator enables professional styling without overheating.

See all benefits

Designed for fast professional drying and styling

  • 2300W drying power

  • Powerful AC motor

  • High air speed up to 170 km/h*

  • Style & Protect nozzle

Fast drying, powerful AC motor

Fast drying, powerful AC motor

The Pro Hair Dryer has a high performance AC motor with up to 170 km/h* air speed, which is 50% faster**. It is developed for professional, effective results.

2300W of fast, high performance drying power

2300W of fast, high performance drying power

This 2300W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

13/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

PRO HAIRDRYER FANTASTIC

iT`S A FANTASTIC HAIR DRYER, MY DAUGHTERS AND ME ARE HAPPY FOR THIS GREAT BUY. I HAVE HAD IN OTHER MARKS BECAUSE I'M HAIRDRESSER AND THIS IS UNIQUE AND TOTAL COMFORTABLE. THANKS PHILIPS!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS910/00 Hair Dryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS910/00 Hair Dryer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested with 6 mm nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings

  2. vs. predecessor HP4997