2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for fast professional drying and styling
Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2300W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 170 km/h*, which is 50% faster**. The unique Style&Protect concentrator enables professional styling without overheating.
2300W drying power
Powerful AC motor
High air speed up to 170 km/h*
Style & Protect nozzle
The Pro Hair Dryer has a high performance AC motor with up to 170 km/h* air speed, which is 50% faster**. It is developed for professional, effective results.
This 2300W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
JULVIA22
13/11/2015
United Kingdom
PRO HAIRDRYER FANTASTIC
iT`S A FANTASTIC HAIR DRYER, MY DAUGHTERS AND ME ARE HAPPY FOR THIS GREAT BUY. I HAVE HAD IN OTHER MARKS BECAUSE I'M HAIRDRESSER AND THIS IS UNIQUE AND TOTAL COMFORTABLE. THANKS PHILIPS!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS910/00 Hair Dryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS910/00 Hair Dryer
Tested with 6 mm nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings
vs. predecessor HP4997