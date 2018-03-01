Search terms

EN
AR

EssentialCare

Airstyler

HP8661/00
Overall rating / 5
1 award
  • Easy dry & style for all lengths of hair Easy dry & style for all lengths of hair Easy dry & style for all lengths of hair
    -{discount-value}

    EssentialCare Airstyler

    HP8661/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 award

    Easy dry & style for all lengths of hair

    Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair. Its 3 attachments really work on both long and short hair. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    EssentialCare Airstyler

    Easy dry & style for all lengths of hair

    Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair. Its 3 attachments really work on both long and short hair. See all benefits

    Easy dry & style for all lengths of hair

    Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair. Its 3 attachments really work on both long and short hair. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    EssentialCare Airstyler

    Easy dry & style for all lengths of hair

    Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair. Its 3 attachments really work on both long and short hair. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Curlers

      Easy dry & style for all lengths of hair

      • EssentialCare
      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility.

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee.

      38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

      38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

      The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      800W styling power for beautiful results

      800W styling power for beautiful results

      This 800W airstyler creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

      Cool air setting for extra gentle drying

      Cool air setting for extra gentle drying

      A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

      Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

      The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      Three flexible heat and speed settings for more control

      Three flexible heat and speed settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      22mm ThermoBrush to smoothen your hair

      The ThermoBrush has an small diameter of 22mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves on hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240V
        Wattage
        800W

      • Attachments

        22mm Thermobrush
        For short hair
        38mm Thermobrush
        For smoothing and for waves
        Nozzle
        For a focused airflow

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.