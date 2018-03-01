Easy dry & style for all lengths of hair
Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair. Its 3 attachments really work on both long and short hair. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility.
2 years of worldwide guarantee.
The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
This 800W airstyler creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.
A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
The ThermoBrush has an small diameter of 22mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves on hair.
Ease of use
Power
Attachments
