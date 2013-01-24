Home
    What hair style do you want today? The Salon Airstylist has three versatile styling attachments and 650W of power so you can get creative with your hair styles See all benefits

      Create styles with care

      Create your own style with the Salon Airstylist

      • 3 styling attachments
      • 3 heat settings
      The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

      The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-up or to finish a style.

      This airstyler has a low level 650W heater for gentle yet effective drying and styling.

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      Compact and ergonomic, this styler benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a styler that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        650  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        white and fuchsia

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Settings
        3 heat/speed settings
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        Yes
        Retractable bristle brush
        Yes
        38 mm ThermoBrush
        For smooth styles and waves

      • Hair type

        End result
        Voluminous
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

