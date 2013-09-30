HP8650/60
Create styles with care
What hair style do you want today? The Salon Airstylist has three versatile styling attachments and 650W of power so you can get creative with your hair stylesSee all benefits
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The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-up or to finish a style.
This airstyler has a low level 650W heater for gentle yet effective drying and styling.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
Compact and ergonomic, this styler benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a styler that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
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