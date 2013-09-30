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    Airstyler

    HP8650/60

    Create styles with care

    What hair style do you want today? The Salon Airstylist has three versatile styling attachments and 650W of power so you can get creative with your hair styles

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    Airstyler

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    Create styles with care

    Create your own style with the Salon Airstylist

    • 3 styling attachments
    • 3 heat settings
    38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

    38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

    The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

    Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

    Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

    This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-up or to finish a style.

    650W for beautiful results

    650W for beautiful results

    This airstyler has a low level 650W heater for gentle yet effective drying and styling.

    Three flexible settings for more control

    Three flexible settings for more control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

    Compact design for easy handling

    Compact design for easy handling

    Compact and ergonomic, this styler benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a styler that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      Yes
      38mm Thermobrush
      For smooth styles and waves
      Retractable bristle brush
      Yes

    • Hair type

      End result
      Voluminous
      Hair thickness
      • Medium
      • Thick
      • Thin
      Hair length
      • Long
      • Medium

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Color/finishing
      white and fuchsia
      Wattage
      650  W
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Features

      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Settings
      3 heat/speed settings

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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