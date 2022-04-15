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HP8270/00 Hairdryer
Discontinued
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HP8270/00
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (5)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
What does the Cool Shot function on my Philips Hair Dryer do?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How do I use the attachments with my Philips Hair Dryer?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell