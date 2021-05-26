Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Consumer products
BHD302/13 3000 Series Hair Dryer NEW
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

3000 Series Hair Dryer

BHD302/13

How do I use the attachments with my Philips Hair Dryer?

Depending on your Philips Hair Dryer model, it may come with a few attachments. Find out here how to use these attachments.

Always check your user manual to verify which attachments come with your specific hair dryer model and how to use them properly. 

Volume diffuser

The volume diffuser has been developed to dry your hair quickly and evenly, to minimize frizz and to add volume to your hair. Follow these steps for the best results:
  1.  Attach the diffuser to the front of your hair dryer.
  2. To enhance volume for curls and to get a bouncy hairstyle, hold the hairdryer vertically at the ends of your hair. Move the hair dryer up in a circular motion.
  3. To add volume at the roots of your hair, hold the hair dryer close to your scalp. Make sure the pins of your diffuser touch your scalp. Now move the hairdryer in a circular motion.
Using the volume diffuser with your Philips Hair Dryer

Styling nozzle

The styling or concentrator nozzle is used to create smooth, sleek hair styles. To use this attachment follow these simple steps.
  1.  Put the styling nozzle on the front of your hair dryer.
  2. Point the nozzle directly on the brush you are using to dry your hair. The direct airflow helps in creating the perfect hair style.
Using the styling nozzle with Philips Hair Dryer

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product