2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8230/03
Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.
2100W
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Anicetus
05/05/2014
United Kingdom
Perfect for the price
This is just an excellent hair dryer, for the price i could not ask for anything more, has 3 heat settings, is robust and well designed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
angel
22/09/2015
United Kingdom
NOT VERY POWERFUL
This is a good dryer but the cord is not long enough seems they are cutting back on the length of the cable. Also is not ceramic or ionic and this is important to protect hair and give shine. It is fairly lightweight but it would not be my first choice.
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer