ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

SalonDry 'n Straight HP4867/00 Hairdryer

HP4867/00

2

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

See all benefits

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
3
1

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Longlasting

My husband bought this for me as he saw that I was constantly complaining about my previous hairdryer/styler. This proved to be an excellent replacement. I have now used it for 3 years and it has worked wonders whether I have simply wanted to dry my hair, straighten it or curl. It is a powerful device and suitable for me as I have a lot of hair, thick and long which takes quite a long time to do. It does not power off like other hair dryers I have used. So am really pleased with it. thank you Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4867/17 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4867/17 Hairdryer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.