InfraPhil infrared lamp

HP3616
    Relieves muscular pains

    Deep, focused warmth from infrared lamp

      Relieves muscular pains

      Deep, focused infrared warmth

      • 150W
      Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

      Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

      Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

      Adjustable angle

      Adjustable angle

      The infrared lamp can easily be positioned upto 40 degrees backwards.

      On/off switch

      On/off switch

      Easy on/off switch at the back of the infrared lamp, so the appliance does not have to be unplugged after each treatment.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      The infrared lamp has a cord storage holder at the back of the appliance. Simply wrap the cord around it and it can easily be stored again.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Adjustability
        0-40 degrees (backwards)
        On/off switch
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        22.0x13.0x18.5 (HxWxD)  cm
        Product weight
        1  kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        180  m
        Power
        150  W
        Voltage
        220/230 or 240/250V  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box dimensions
        24.0x28.8x62.4 (HxWxD)  cm
        F-box weight
        1  kg
        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs
        A-box weight
        6.4  kg
        Qnt. on Euro pallet
        192  pcs
        F-box dimensions
        22.5x14.0x20.4 (HxWxD)  cm

      • Technical specifications

        Insulation
        Class II (double isolation)
        Type of lamps
        PAR 38E, 150 W + prismatic rings for more focus
        Lifetime of lamp
        750 sessions of 10 minutes

      • Safety

        IEC certified
        Complies to IEC 60335

      • Logistic data

        Country of origin
        Germany

      • Medical appliance

        Medical Device Directive
        • 2007/47/EC
        • MDD 93/42/EEC

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        884361601000

      • Easy storage

        Cord storage
        Yes

