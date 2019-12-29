The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid
With an integrated rechargeable battery and a contact-free charging system, Philips HearLink offers the modern convenience of rechargeability. Enjoy a full day of power, including streaming from smart devices and a short recharging period.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips HearLink are Made for iPhone®, iPad®, iPod touch® hearing aids. They stream sounds from these devices directly into your Philips HearLink hearing aids.
An advanced compression scheme with a built-in noise estimation enhances the clarity and audibility of all the sounds you have been missing out on, including speech.
A groundbreaking feedback canceller that is fast enough to detect and counteract the early build-up of acoustical feedback.
A unique twin-microphone noise estimation accurately separates noise from speech. While the background noise is reduced, you can understand speech easier in noisy environments.
SoundTie technology connects you to your friends and family in far places and to your favorite music and entertainment. Connect your calls from your Android™ smartphone via the Philips AudioClip. Or stream sound from superiour sound systems and TVs via the Philips TV Adapter. And use the Philips Remote Control or the Philips HearLink app for discreetly changing the hearing aid volume and program.
2.4 GHz Bluetooth® Low Energy allows direct wireless connection to modern connectivity devices.
Product description
Rechargeability
