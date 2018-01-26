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    Baking Master Kit

    HD9952/01

    Baking master kit

    With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way.

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    Baking Master Kit

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    See all Airfryer accessories

    Baking master kit

    Accessories and tips to master Airfryer baking

    • Baking Master kit
    • 1x baking accessory
    • 9x silicone muffin cups
    • 1x recipe booklet
    Booklet to master baking skills

    Booklet to master baking skills

    Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    Non-stick baking accessory perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

    The Philips baking accessory is also great for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittata, lasagna, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes. Enjoy!

    9 silicon muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

    Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

    Technical Specifications

    • Product Compatibility

      Compatible with
      HD9630, HD9750, HD9650, HD9651, HD9652, HD9653, HD9654, HD9762, HD9765, HD9860, HD9861, HD9863, HD9867, HD9870

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      240 x 240 x 90  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      220 x 210 x 75  mm
      Weight of product
      0.506  kg

    • General specifications

      Dishwasher safe
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      9x Muffin cups
      Yes
      Baking accessory
      Yes
      Baking tray
      Yes
      Booklet
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    Accessories

    • Premium Airfryer XXL

      HD9863/91

    • Premium Airfryer XXL

      HD9860/91

    • Premium Airfryer XXL

      HD9650/99

    • Avance Collection Airfryer XXL

      HD9650/94

    • Premium Airfryer XXL

      HD9650/91

    • Premium Airfryer XXL

      HD9650/90

    • Premium Airfryer XXL

      HD9630/21

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