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2 year warranty

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Avance Collection Airfryer XXL

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionAirfryer XXL

HD9650/94

Avance Collection Airfryer XXL

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 468.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Quick start guide Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

  • PDF file, 6.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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